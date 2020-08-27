Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the RRB NTPC admit card for 35,208 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. RRB issues RRB NTPC Admit Card 4 days before the exam date.

RRB NTPC admit card 2020: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release RRB NTPC admit card for first stage CBT for 35,208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). RRB NTPC 2020 admit card will be released four days before the exam. According to some media updates, RRB will announce RRB NTPC exam dates 2020 after July or August. The admit card link will be updated on this page as soon as it is released by RRBs.

Link to the official website : http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020?

The steps to download the admit card of RRB NTPC are explained below:

Visit the official websites of RRB

Click the admit card download link on the home page

Candidates need to enter the user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth)

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout

RRB NTPC 2020 exam day guidelines

Banned items: Carrying the items such as mobile phones, blue tooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wristwatches, pen/pencil, wallet/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc are prohibited.

Unfair means: Candidates found using unfair means will be debarred from appearing in the exam.

Reporting time: Candidates must reach the examination centre one hour prior to the reporting time.

Self-Declaration and Left Thumb Impression: Candidates will have to write the self-declaration, affix Left Thumb Impression (LTI) in the presence of the invigilator

Wearing masks: Due to the emergent situation due to COVID-19, candidates will have to wear masks while appearing for the exam.

Social distancing: Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Government of India due to COVID-19, Railways will maintain social distancing between two candidates.

Sanitisation: The exam center will be properly sanitised after completion of each exam shift.

Scanning of admit card: The examination authority will scan the admit card through the bar code available on the same.

Important Update of RRB NTPC Admit Card:

The latest notice from RRB NTPC states that the exam date is postponed until further notice.

RRB NTPC Admit card 2020 gave the total number of candidates who had applied for Railway NTPC. A total of 1,26,30,885 candidates have submitted the online application of the RRB NTPC 2020 exam. The Officials have also said that a large number of applications are a reason that has led to the delay in the release of the admit card as well as exam dates.

The process has been so time taking also due to the arrangement of venue facilities. As stated in the notice, there is a need for a lot of caution to be taken to make the examination process smoother and by all fair means, thus a need for external arrangements. Thus, the RRB is now engaged in the preparation of the exam.

The facility of the venue is one important need and hence external agencies are submitted invites in order to handle and conduct the examination process. The confirmation from the officials is yet not there regarding RRB NTPC Admit Card and Exam Dates

The reason for such a delay is because of the requirements such as mobilization of resources, efficient handling, and processing of data and certified thoroughly tested software. All these factors are possible plausible reasons for the release of RRB NTPC Admit Card in September- October 2020.

release of RRB NTPC Admit Card in September- October 2020. The RRB NTPC Computer Based Tests(CBTs) will be conducted in 15 languages namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

RRB NTPC Admit Card: Overview

Name of Exam RRB NTPC Exam 2020 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Registration Date 1st March 2019 to 31st March 2019 RRB NTPC Admit card Date September-October 2020 Date of Examination To be Announced Soon

Documents Required with Admit card

Along with the admit card, proof of photo identity is also required to be shown to the invigilator.

The photo identity cards may include Voter ID card, Aadhar card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence.

Two passport size photos should also be carried.

All the best!