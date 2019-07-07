RRB NTPC Ajmer Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB Ajmer will release the RRB NTPC Admit Card for NTPC Recruitment Exam 2019 on its official website - rrbajmer.gov.in and rrbcdg.gov.in soon. Candidates can check the steps to download given below.

How to download the RRB NTPC Ajmer Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in or rrbcdg.gov.in

or On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link shown

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a notice

Here, read the notice carefully and click on the link highlighted in blue

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Here, enter the login details such as Registration ID, Password and Security Code

Click on the submit button

On submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference of future

