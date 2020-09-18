RRB NTPC Recruitment Application Status 2020: The candidates can check their application status from September 21 to 30. Log on to region wise official websites to check your status

RRB NTPC Application Status 2020: Over a crore candidates who have applied for various posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories, NTPC can check their application status soon, the link for which will be activated from September 21. A total of 1.26 crore (1,26,30,88) candidates have applied for various NTPC posts.

The board in its notification on September 16 stated that the candidates who had applied for various NTPC posts can check their status of applications from September 21 to 30. “Status of applications can be viewed by entering the application registration number and date of birth of the candidates etc,” the RRB notification said.

RRB NTPC Events RRB NTPC Dates Release of application form 01-Mar-2019 Last date of application submission 31-Mar-2019 Fee payment 5-Apr-2019 Final submission of application form 12-Apr-2019 Application form status 21-Sept-2020 to 30-Sept-2020

How To Check RRB NTPC Application Status 2020?

RRB NTPC application status 2020 can be checked via online mode only. Candidates can follow the following steps to check their RRB NTPC application status.

Step 1: First of all, click on the link for the respective RRB from the table above.

Step 2: There, you will see direct link to login, if it has been activated by that RRB at that time.

Step 3: After clicking the link, a login page appears and it looks as shown below.

Step 3: Now enter registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4: When the details have been entered, click on the blue login button

Step 5: After this, the dashboard opens and from it the candidates can check their RRB NTPC application status 2020.

The board will also detail the reason behind candidates’ rejection of applications. “The scrutiny of applications has been completed and candidates can view the status of their applications under – (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). Status of application can be viewed through the LINK provided on the websites of respective RRBs,” RRB in its notification said.

RRB NTPC Application Status Notice