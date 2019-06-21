RRB NTPC Bhopal Admit Card 2019: Candidates are informed that the Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal will soon release the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on its official website, @ rrbbpl.nic.in soon.

RRB NTPC Bhopal Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal will soon release the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on its official website, @ rrbbpl.nic.in, a report said on Friday. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC CBT I examination 2019 can visit the official regional website of the board to stay updated regarding the release of the admit cards. The candidates can download their admit cards from the website, once it is released. The candidates can also visit the official site of the RRB to check updates about the RRB NTPC CBT I admit cards 2019.

This year, the RRB will conduct RRB CBT Phase I 2019 in July 2019. The board had earlier notified that the admit cards for the RRB NTPC CBT I will be released 10 days prior to the examination. On the RRB NTPC admit cards, the details regarding the examination will be given including the examination venue, examination time etc are given. It must be noted that the students have to carry their ID proof along with the e-Hall ticket.

The ID proof can be Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL at the exam centre.

RRB NTPC Bhopal Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Bhopal, @ www.rrbbpl.nic.in Click on the link reads: RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019 Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Click on the “Submit” button Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Take a printout of the future reference

RRB will not send the call letter by post, thus, the candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB.

