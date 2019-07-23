RRB NTPC Bhubaneshwar Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the RRB NTPC 2019 exam has been issued. All the candidates can download the same by visiting rrbbbs.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bhubaneshwar is going to issue the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The exam date and the schedule of the examination may be announced this week as per the expectations. More than 35,000 vacancies are their for the graduate and non-graduate candidates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. All the candidates will have to appear for two different stages of exam which include the computer based test and it will be followed by the skill test. The result for the same along with the cut-off marks will be released by the end of the year. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for a medical test and document verification round. After the announcement of the final result, all jobs will be granted on the basis of the merit list.

Steps to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board of Bhubaneshwar (RRB, Bhubaneshwar).

Step 2: Tap the link of the admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration ID and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference as no one will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card.

Exam Pattern for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019:

Every correct answer in the CBTs will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted. The CBT exam will be held for the candidates who opted for the recruitment to the posts of Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. In order to qualify for the same, all the candidates are required to score a minimum of 42 marks.

