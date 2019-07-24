RRB NTPC Bhubaneshwar Admit Card 2019: Indian Railways through its recruiting board will soon declare the hall tickets for RRB NTPC Bhubaneshwar. More than 35,000 vacancies have been released in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. for graduates and non-graduates candidates.

There are more than 35,000 vacancies for graduates and non-graduates candidates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Candidates must note that the NTPC exam will held in two stages, computer-based test (CBT), followed by a skill test. the result for the RRB Railway NTPC will be released by the end of the third month.

Candidates those who will be shortlisted in the exam will be called for a medical test and document verification round. After the announcement of the final result, all jobs will be granted on the basis of the merit list.

Steps to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB Bhubaneshwar

Step 2: Tap the link of the admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration ID and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference as no one will be allowed to enter the examination center without the admit card.

