RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The article is for RRB NTPC admit card, RRB NTPC exam date, and latest Railway Recruitment Board exam undates. The candidates can log on to www.rrbcdg.gov.in for all latest information.

RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to hire candidates under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). According to the reports, thousands of candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC jobs 2019 through Railway Recruitment Board’s official website www. rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 process was started from March 1 and the RRB NTPC exam was supposed to be held by the end of this month. But there is no update from the Railway authorities regarding the RRB NTPC exam date. If the speculations are to be believed then the Railway board may postpone the RRB exam by 3 months.

According to the railway board’s earlier advertisement, the RRB NTPC’s first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) was tentatively scheduled to be held between June and September, and now the candidates have to wait a bit more.

The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019 once released.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board @ rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the relevant link. (Once it is published by RRB)

Step 3: Fill your roll number, name, date of birth and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: The RRB NTPC Amit Card will pop on your computer screen.

Step 6: Save and download it for future reference.

