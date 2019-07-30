RRB NTPC Exam 2019 Date: The exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories to recruit 35208 vacancies will soon be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Its been expected that the board will announce the exam dates in the first week of August,2019.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon conduct the exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories to recruit 35208 vacancies. However, the exact date for the exam yet not been announced by the board.

As per the schedule, the expected date for RRB NTPC Exam is between June to September 2019, however, there is no official announcement from the Railway Recruitment Board regarding the exact date of exam and admit card.

RRB will conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories exam after the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019 Exam Process will over, which was held from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019. Thus, it is expected that the Railway Recruitment Board can announce dates of the NTPC exam 2019 in the first and second weeks of August.

Once the dates are announced the admit card for NTPC CBT-1 exam will be issued on the official website of the RRB and on the regional sites of RRB.

Candidates those who are applying for the exam are advised to keep a check on the official websites for regular updates. More than 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) have been notified for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download the same for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App