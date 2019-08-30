RRB NTPC exam dates expected to be declared in the first or second week of September. Candidates will be able to check the exam date on the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

There is good news coming for those candidates who applied for the recruitment of NTPC posts. The Indian Railway Recruitment Board will declare the date of the examination very soon. After the declaration of the NTPC exam date, candidates will be able to know the exact date through the official website of the RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so that no important information is missed.

According to the sources of the railway department, the date of the NTPC exam will be announced in the first or second week of September and the CBT-1 exam will be conducted by the department in October. However, no fixed date has been declared by the Indian Railway Recruitment Broad about the exam date.

Steps to check download RRB NTPC admit card:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will need to click on the admit card link

Step 3: After clicking on the admit card link, candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates will need to submit the roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: RRB NTPC exam admit card will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will need to download the admit card and print out a copy for future reference.

