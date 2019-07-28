RRB NTPC Gorakhpur Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is going to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter 2019 for Gorakhpur soon on rrbgkp.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same here.

RRB NTPC Gorakhpur Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways through the Railway Recruitment Board, Gorakhpur is going to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter 2019 for Gorakhpur division through the official website – rrbgkp.gov.in. The Indian Railways is conducting this recruitment drive for vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) at Railways and the admit cards for the recruitment examination is likely to be released by next month on the above mentioned official website.

The Indian Railways had notified 35,000 vacancies for the NTPC posts this year for which the recruitment Board had released a notification. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the Admit Cards for their convenience.

How to download the RRB NTPC Gorakhpur Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of RRB Gorakhpur as mentioned above – rrbgkp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB NTPC Gorakhpur Admit Card 2019”

On clicking, candidates will have to enter their login details to access the admit cards

After entering the details, click on Submit

The Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

The candidates must note that it is mandatory to produce the admit cards on the day of the examination at the venue. Failure to produce the admit card would get a candidate barred from appearing in the examination. Candidates can also check out the website – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ for more details.

