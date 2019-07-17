RRB NTPC Guwahati Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways is all set to release the NTPC Guwahati Admit Card for the upcoming RRB NTPC Exam 2019 on the official website soon. Candidates can check the exam schedule, pattern and how to download the hall tickets in this article given below.

RRB NTPC Guwahati Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways, Govt. of India is all set to issue the RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019, RRB NTPC Call Letter 2019 or RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Admit Cards for Guwahati on the regional official website – rrbguwahati.gov.in soon. According to reports, the Non-Technical Popular Categories admit cards will be available for download on the official website tentatively after July 20, 2019.

All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the recruitment examination of the Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Railway departments and production zones are advised to check the instructions to download the admit cards from the official website of RRB. Candidates can also check the exam schedule, exam pattern and how to download hall tickets from the website here.

How to download the RRB Guwahati NTPC Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of RRB – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ NTPC Admit Card 2019 Download “

“ On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and click submit

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use

Reportedly, RRB has announced more than 35,000 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories in various railways and production zones. Candidates can download the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam from the RRB Guwahati official website www.rrbguwahati.gov.in. The recruitment examination will be held in two different stages i.e. –

1. Computer-based test (CBT)

2. Skill test

Candidates will be shortlisted for the medical test based on their performance in the CBT Phase 1 examination. Those who clear all the rounds of the recruitment drive will be selected for appointment to the posts.

