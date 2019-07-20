RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur admit card 2019: The hall tickets for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units will be released by the RRB Muzaffarpur through the official website rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in. A notification has been published to fill over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) are available by the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Muzaffarpur will release the hall tickets for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon through the official website rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in. Admit card can be downloaded from the RRB Muzaffarpur. Over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units are available by the Indian Railways.

Two stages of exams- computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test are required to qualify the examination. A medical test and document verification round is required to clear the exmaingtion. On the basis of merit, the job will be granted.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’, on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the admit card. Take a print out for future use.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In the CBTs, every correct answer carry one mark. For every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted since there will be a negative marking.

CBT examinations will be conducted for the candidates who had opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. Candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

This is applicable for all the candidates iorrs[pective community and caste that is SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen. No relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

The examinations of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) will be qualifying nature. Marks obtained in typing skill test will not be added while making merit. Candidate should be able to type 30 words per minute in English. While 25 words per minute in Hindi.

