RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting wing RRB or Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC admit card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter or RRB NTPC 2019 admit card soon. The e-admit card will be available on the official website of RRB Muzaffarpur i.e. on rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

The admit card is for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination to be conducted by the RRB can download the e-admit card from the RRB Muzaffarpur official website, once it is released.

The candidates also can check the examination dates and steps to download the RRB admit cards or NPTC Call Letter from the official website of RRB mentioned above.

The exam for the RRB NTPC Computer Based Test Phase I will held on July 29,2019. Also, the admit card will release 10 days prior to the RRB NTPC exam.

RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur Admit Card 2019: Steps to download RRB NTPC hall ticket.

Step 1: Login the official website of the RRB Muzaffarpur i.e. on rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Step 2: After that, click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: Candidates are required to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth carefully

Step 4: Candidates should click on the “Submit” button, after filling the details.

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future reference

Candidates should note that they must carry their admit card along with ID proof , Driving License, PAN card, Passport, In case the candidate is a Govt. employee,then they should carry their identity card issued by the employer, and if the candidate is still studying, they must carry College / University Photo ID card at the exam centre.

