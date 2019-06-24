RRB NTPC Patna Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, Patna will release the RRB NTPC Patna Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter 2019 soon on rrbpatna.gov.in. Check how to download the NPTC Call Letter 2019 given in this article below.

RRB NTPC Patna Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting wing RRB or Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the admit cards for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter 2019 on the regional official website of Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in. All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination to be conducted by the RRB can check the examination dates and steps to download the RRB admit cards or NPTC Call Letter from the official website of RRB mentioned above.

RRB NTPC Computer Based Test Phase I Exam will be conducted in July 2019 for those who have filled up the recruitment application form this year at various regional centres. Candidates can download the e-admit card from the Patna RRB website as soon as it is published by the Board. For details regarding the examination venue, admit card, examination pattern, candidates can check the notification on the official website.

How to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official regional website of Patna RRB – www.rrbpatna.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB NTPC Patna Call Letter 2019 from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board: rrbpatna.gov.in

