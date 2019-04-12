RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The last date to submit the application fee for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 Online Registration is closed now. Candidates who are willing to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment today which is also the last date of the process, are requested to visit the following links jotted down according to the RRB zone. Also, the fee structure, as well as steps to fill a form, are mentioned below.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 Online Registration date for all the railway zones is closed now. The online registration process began on March 1, 2019. Aspirants who were successful with registration online were supposed to pay the application fee by April 5. The last date to pay for the application fee is today i.e. April 12, 2019. RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 notified over 35,277 vacancies out of which 10,628 are for Undergraduate posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and 24649 for Graduate Posts like Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master.

Candidates willing to apply before the last date(April 12) end today, can visit the following websites:

RRB Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer – http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata – http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad – http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

ALSO READ: AP Inter Result 2019 announced: Here’s how to check BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results @ bieap.gov.in

Steps to Apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB i.e. www.indianrailways.gov.in

Visit the official website of RRB i.e. www.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2: Click on Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Posts

Click on Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Posts Step 3: Fill the details required

Fill the details required Step 4: Upload Scanned Photo and Signature

Upload Scanned Photo and Signature Step 6: Submit the online form

Submit the online form Step 7: Pay the application fee

Pay the application fee Step 8: Take a print out of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ: RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Application process for over 1 lakh Indian Railway jobs ends today, check steps to apply

Application Fee details:

For General/OBC candidates application fee – Rs 500/-

For SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman application fee candidates – Rs 250/-

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 Admit Cards: Download hall tickets for Indian Railway jobs document verification round

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More