RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will close the online registration process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The candidates who wish to apply online can do so through applying on the official websites. They can also apply through the regional official websites. The interested candidates are requested to submit their application fees till April 5, 2019. A computer-based test is expected to be held between June to September. A total of 35,277 vacant posts in Non-Technical popular categories (NTPC). A total number of 35,277 posts are vacant. Out of these, 10,628 are vacant for undergraduate posts and 4,319 are vacant for Junior Clerk cum Typist.

The candidates should ensure that they will fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the applied posts. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN published on the official websites. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NTPC registration’ on the homepage

Step 3: Register after using personal details

Step 4: Log-in after using newly registered user id

Step 5: Fill the form, upload documents

Step 6: Duly make the payment.

Check following posts which are vacant

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

Pay scale: The candidates will get the remuneration, as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

There is a relaxation in the upper age limit which is applicable for the candidates from reserved categories according to the government norms. For important information regarding the vacancies, one can keep a check on the official websites.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the vacancies for various Group D (Level one) posts, after the Delhi High Court order. The vacancies of various posts in level-1 are reserved for PwBD candidates stand, which is mentioned in the official notification. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a recruitment notification for the positions of non-technical positions like Jr. Clerk Cum Typist, Jr. Time Keeper, Ticket clerk, traffic assistant, station master, and others.

