RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for various posts under Railway Recruitment Board, candidates are hereby notified that the online registration process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will close by today, March 31, 2019. The eligible candidates who wish to apply online can do so through applying on the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in. Check important details inside.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will close the online registration process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) by today, March 31, 2019. The candidates who wish to apply online can do so through applying on the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in. All candidates are advised to submit their application fees until April 5, 2019. A total of 35,277 vacant posts in Non-Technical popular categories (NTPC). A total number of 35,277 posts are vacant. Out of these, 10,628 are vacant for undergraduate posts and 4,319 are vacant for Junior Clerk cum Typist. A computer-based test is expected to be held between June to September.

Important Dates:

• March 1, 2019: Starting Date for Submission of Online Application(NTPC)

• March 31, 2019: Last Date for Submission of Online Application(NTPC)

• April 5, 2019: Last Date for Submission of Application Fee(NTPC)

• April 12, 2019: Last Date for Final Application Submission(NTPC)

• June to September 2019 – RRB NTPC Exam Date(NTPC)

• March 4, 2019: Starting Date for Submission of Application (Para Medical Staff)

• March 8, 2019: Starting Date for Submission of Application (Ministerial and Isolated)

• March 12, 2019: Starting Date for Submission of Application (Level-1)

Educational Qualification:

• Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Candidates must have passed Class 12th from recognised Board.

• Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master – Candidates must have Bachelor’s Degree from recognised University.

Pay Scale:

• Junior Clerk cum Typist – 19,900

• Accounts Clerk cum Typist -19,900

• Junior Time Keeper – 19,900

• Trains Clerk – 19,900

• Commercial cum Ticket Clerk -21,700

• Traffic Assistant- 25,500

• Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk -29,200

• Goods Guard – 29,200

• Senior Clerk cum Typist- 29,200

• Senior Time Keeper – 29,200

• Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 29,200

• Senior Clerk cum Typist- 29,200

• Commercial Apprentice- 35,400

• Station Master – 35,400

Exam Pattern:

• The exam duration for PWD candidates is 120 Minutes.

• There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

• The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT):

• Candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify.

• Candidates will have to qualify in each of the test batteries of CBAT for considering them for the post of SM/TA.

• The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi.

• There shall be no negative marking in CBAT.

Typing Skill Test (TST):

• The candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility

Document Verification round:

Candidates who would pass all the above examinations would be further called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More