RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board on behalf of the Indian Railways has released a notification announcing more than 35,277 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) through its official website recently. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the same must note that the last date for submission of the online application forms has been scheduled for March 31, 2019 through various zonal RRB websites.

Candidates need to log into the official website of the Board and submit their filled up application form on or before the mentioned last date at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Moreover, the candidates willing to apply for the vacancies must note that they will have to appear for the recruitment examination to be conducted by the Board only after which the best candidates will be shortlisted for the vacant positions.

How to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Now, search for the link that reads, “NTPC Recruitment 2019 Notification” on the homepage and click on it On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf containing the vacancy details Candidates can go through the notification after downloading it Check all the details of the examination and process of the recruitment Take a print out of the pdf for reference if necessary Candidates need to follow the instructions to apply online given in the notification and submit their applications before the closure of the process online

According to reports, the Board on behalf of the Indian Railways has notified that there are more than 1.3 lakh vacancies for which the Railway Recruitment Board will be conducting recruitment drives. The Board has also published recruitment notification for different vacancies such as the RRB MI Recruitment 2019, RRB Level 1 Posts recruitment 2019, etc through the official website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Moreover, the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 result, RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys 2018-19 and other results have been released through the RRB official website. Candidates who have appeared in any of the examinations can check the respective examination results on the Indian Railways official website.

Candidates can click on the direct link to go to the official website of RRB: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

