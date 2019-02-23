The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday released official notification for 1.30 lakh vacancies in the Employment Newspaper. The notification is related to the vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Categories.

The online application process for NTPC will commence from February 28. For Para Medical and Ministerial and Isolated categories, the application process will begin from March 04 and March 08 respectively. RRB will notify the last date of submission later. All the candidates have to undergo through computer-based exam, physical test and document verification. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of India Railways @ www.indianrailways.gov.in and apply for the desired positions.

Among, 1.30 lakh vacancies, 1 lakh vacancies will be filled for Level 1 positions and remaining will be for Non-Technical Popular Categories, Paramedical Staff and Ministerial and Isolated Categories. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for general category and RS 250 for reserved categories.

Seats will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. It is for the first time that there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections’ candidates. Besides, there will be a reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Ex-Serviceman. Besides, for Level-1 post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices, says the official handout.

RRB is offering positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in Non-Technical Popular Categories. The Paramedical Staff vacancies are Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician. Ministerial category vacancies include Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions, while as Level 1 positions include Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman.

