RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment: The vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) has been announced recently and the application process for the same had started through the official website of railway Recruitment Board from March 1, 2019. According to the reports, the last date for submission of the application form through the website of the Indian railways has been scheduled for March 31, 2019. Candidates who have not yet filled their application form must do the same before the closure of the process at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Reports also say that there are above 1.3 lakh vacancies for which the Railway Recruitment Board is conducting this recruitment process and has published the recruitment notification on the official website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Moreover, the Board has recently released the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 result through its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D examination can now check the result on the official website of Indian Railways and also check the details of the RRB Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019.

How to apply for the RRB NTPC recruitment 2019?

1. Log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to check the notification for the NTPC recruitment

3. On clicking on the NTPC Recruitment 2019 Notification link, candidates will be taken to a pdf

4. Download the notification and go through all the details regarding the examination and process of the recruitment in it

5. Download the same for reference if necessary

6. Now, candidates need to apply on the prescribed online format as mentioned in the notification

Here’s the direct link to download the notification: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019

