RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways will soon release a recruitment notification for 1.3 lakh job vacancies. The interested applicants are requested to apply from the next month onwards. The recruitment notification will be released on the official website soon. Therefore, the candidates are requested to keep checking the official website i.e, rrbcdg.gov.in, for updates. In the year 2019, one lakh vacancies are allotted for Group D or Level 1 positions including trackmen. However, the remaining seats are available for various other safety posts such as Assistant Station Master, guards, paramedics, nurses and commercial clerks. As per the government’s reservation policy, there will be 10 percent reserved for the economically weaker sections in the general category for over 13,000 posts.

In the previous month, Piyush Goyal said they had decided that in all the categories, vacancies will be opened over the next two years. This includes around 1 lakh vacancies arise due to retirements in the next two years.

Besides this, Goyal further added in the previous month, around four lakh people would be hired till 2021. This further includes1.5 lakh vacancies which are being recruited. Along with this 1.3 lakh jobs will soon be advertised.

Similarly, in the year 2018, the Indian railways had received over 2.3 crore applications for nearly 90,000 advertised jobs. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier published two new notifications on February 3 and February 10, 2018 to fill a total of 89,409 vacancies.

The Indian Railways officials further said there would be no interviews in the RRB examinations. A new way of uploading the answer keys has already been introduced to enhance transparency and fairness.

