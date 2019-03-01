RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The registration or application process for the upcoming RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts to start today through the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to register for the NTPC examination 2019 given here.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The registration or application process for the upcoming RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts to start today through the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in, according to a notificaton released on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)’s official website. Candidates who are interested to fill the application forms are advised to go through the notification on the official website and start applying for the NTPC examination 2019 by following the steps to register given here. Candidates must note that they should fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible to apply to the posts. To apply for the posts candidates need to log into the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

How to fill up the application form of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019?

1. Log into the official website of the RRB as mentioned above – rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Candidates will be directed to the homepage of the official website

3. Now, search for the notification of the NTPC recruitment which reads, “CEN-01/2019 – Click here for application link for recruitment of NTPC (Undergraduate & Graduate) Posts. The link will be live from 01.03.2019 (16:00 Hrs) onwards till 31.03.2019 (upto 23.59 Hrs)”

4. Download the notification pdf and go through the same

5. Candidates must follow the instructions to apply online

6. Candidates will have to click on the Online Registration option on the homepage

7. On clicking, the candidate will be taken to a form

8. Fill in the details in the application form, submit the details online and proceed further

Here’s the direct link to go to the Railway Recruitment Board’s official website and fill the registration form: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Meanwhile, the RRB Group D Results have not yet been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board and candidates are expecting the results to be out anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 can check the result by visiting the RRB website. See how to check the results on your mobile phone here: How to check RRB Group D Results on mobile?

