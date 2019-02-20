RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: A job notification will be released for 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Employment newspaper as on February 23 to March 1, 2019 by the Railway Recruitment Board. The interested and eligible candidates who are looking for Indian Railways at NTPC posts are requested to apply for the same. This has come to the light after RRB Bhubaneswar chairman Subrata Sarkar gave information regarding the same.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the job notification for 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Employment newspaper as on February 23 to March 1, 2019. While speaking to a leading daily, RRB Bhubaneswar chairman Subrata Sarkar had informed the same. The notification of the same. The interested and eligible candidates looking for Indian Railways at NTPC posts are requested to apply for the same.

The recruitment process will be similar to Group D posts. Further shedding light on application fee, RRB Bhubaneswar chairman said the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the reserve category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Besides that, there will be one lakh vacancies for level one posts and 30,000 for Non-Technical popular categories (NTPC). A new recruitment process has been alloted to a 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS quota).

Vacancy details:

There a total number of 1,30,000 vacancies. Out of which 1,00,000

are for level-1 posts and are for 30,000 Para-medical staff.

Important dates:



Online registration (NTPC) starts: February 28

Online registration for para-medical staff: March 4

Earlier in January, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced vacancies of around 2.50 lakh posts. Already, a recruitment process for 1.50 lakh vacancies is underway. Therefore, in total, the Railway will be providing 4 lakh jobs.

In the previous year, the Ministry of Railway released a recruitment notification for over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates had applied for the post. The result of level I of Group C has been released, while the result of Group D examination is still awaited.

The recruitment process for both categories is likely to complete by August 2019.

