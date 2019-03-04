RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the recruitment notification for the 1.30 lakh vacant positions under the Railways and the registration p[rocess for the same is now open through the official website. Candidates can check the details and how tpo apply for the same here.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has recently opened the registration process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories or NTPC posts through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). All those who are interested to appear for the examination and are willing to fill up the application or registration form must go through the official website of the RRB and check the details regarding the examination on the regional websites.

Meanwhile, the notification for the recruitment of 1.30 lakh vacancies was released on Feb 28, 2019 on the official website of RRB. The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting a written examination followed by verification of documents to recruit the best candidates for the vacant posts. Reports say that 1 lakh vacancies will be filled for Level 1 posts and remaining will be for NTPC or Non-Technical Popular Categories posts.

Also, the general category candidates applying for the posts will have to pay Rs 500 for and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 250 during the registration of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019. According to reports, the first stage computer-based test (CBT) is tentatively going to be held between June-September 2019.

Direct link to download RRB Recruitment Notification 2019

The vacant positions are said to be of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master etc under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

Important dates of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019:

Online registration starts on: March 1

Online registration end date: March 31 (before midnight)

Online fee payment (net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI): April 5 (before midnight)

Final Application submission date: April 12 (before midnight)

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Regional websites:

Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im

Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in

How to apply for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019?

1. Log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above

2. Candidates will be taken to a new window

3. Here, click on the registration link on the homepage

4. Candidates will have to fill in the details and submit

5. Now, log in with the generated login details

6. The candidates will have to fill in all the necessary details in the application form

7. Upload all the supporting documents and scanned copies signature and photograph

8. Make the application or registration fee payment

9. Submit the application and take a print out of the same for future reference

Click on this link to apply online: RRB NTPC Application 2019

Meanwhile, the result of RRB Group D examination is all set to be released on the official website today. Candidates must log into the website of RRB and check how to download the result.

