RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: RRB has invited applications for the posts of Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in various zonal railways and production units of Indian railways. Aspirants can start filing the application form for the same by March 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019.
Important dates for the RRB NTPC recruitment 2019:
- First date to apply online: March 1, 2019
- Last date to apply online: March 31, 2019
- Closing date and time for the payment of the application fee:
- through online banking: March 5, 2019, at 11:59 PM
- through SBI Challan: March 5, 3:00 PM
- through Post Office challan: March 5, 2019, at 3:00 PM
- Closing of online submission of application in all respects: March 12, 2019
- 1st stage Computer Based Test: As per the reports, scheduled between June to September 2019.
RRB NTPC Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission:
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
- Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900
- Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900
- Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700
- Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500
- Goods Guard: Rs 29,200
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200
- Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200
- Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400
- Station Master: Rs 35,400
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 Vacancy details:
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4300 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760 vacancies
- Junior Time Keeper: 11 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 592 vacancies
- Commercial Clerk: 4940 vacancies
- Traffic Assistant: 88 vacancies
- Goods Guard: 5748 vacancies
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638 vacancies
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 2854 vacancies
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3147 vacancies
- Senior Time Keeper: 6vacancies
- Commercial Apprentice: 259 vacancies
- Station Master: 6865 vacancies
Allowances for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019:
- Dearness allowance
- House rent allowance
- Transport allowance
- Pension scheme
- Medical benefits
- Other special allowance
This recruitment drive is a golden opportunity for all the candidates who are finding a job in the Indian Railways. RRB NTPC post provides you with a good job and a nice salary package. Before applying for any of the posts, all the candidates are supposed to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and the age limit for the respective posts.