RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC) by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). All the interested candidates can start filing the application form for the same by March 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: RRB has invited applications for the posts of Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in various zonal railways and production units of Indian railways. Aspirants can start filing the application form for the same by March 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019.

Important dates for the RRB NTPC recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: March 1, 2019

Last date to apply online: March 31, 2019

Closing date and time for the payment of the application fee:

through online banking: March 5, 2019, at 11:59 PM through SBI Challan: March 5, 3:00 PM through Post Office challan: March 5, 2019, at 3:00 PM

Closing of online submission of application in all respects: March 12, 2019

1st stage Computer Based Test: As per the reports, scheduled between June to September 2019.

RRB NTPC Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission:

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900

Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900

Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700

Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500

Goods Guard: Rs 29,200

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200

Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400

Station Master: Rs 35,400

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 Vacancy details:

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4300 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760 vacancies

Junior Time Keeper: 11 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 592 vacancies

Commercial Clerk: 4940 vacancies

Traffic Assistant: 88 vacancies

Goods Guard: 5748 vacancies

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 2854 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3147 vacancies

Senior Time Keeper: 6vacancies

Commercial Apprentice: 259 vacancies

Station Master: 6865 vacancies

Allowances for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019:

Dearness allowance

House rent allowance

Transport allowance

Pension scheme

Medical benefits

Other special allowance

This recruitment drive is a golden opportunity for all the candidates who are finding a job in the Indian Railways. RRB NTPC post provides you with a good job and a nice salary package. Before applying for any of the posts, all the candidates are supposed to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and the age limit for the respective posts.

