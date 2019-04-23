RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The RRB on Tuesday, April 23 cancelled the 69 vacancies under DLW under RRB Allahabad. The RRB had released the job notification in February this year.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released fresh notification, informing the cancellation of DLW posts under RRB Allahabad. In a notification released on the official website, the RRB says that due to change of work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, all the mentioned vacancies DLW under Allahabad stand cancelled. The RRB had released job notification on February 28, 2019.

The cancelled vacancies include 17 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 19 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist, 8 posts of Senior Time Keeper, 19 posts of Junior Clerk Cum Typist and 6 posts of Junior Time Keeper.

The RRB has informed the candidates to modify their order of preferences of posts under RRB Allahabad till April 30, 2019. Candidates will not be charged any modification fee.

Check steps how to change DLW Post Preferences?

• Go to the link at https://allahabad.rrbonlinereg.co.in

• Click on the option Change of Post Preference for DLW opted Candidates in RRB Allahabad

• Enter your registration number and date of birth

• Candidates also need to enter a captcha (challenge-response test)

The RRB has also informed the candidates about the cancellation of posts via registered emails and have been sent a link where they can change the DLW Post Preference

The RRB notification says that in case candidates are not ready to change the post preference, their original post preference will be treated with all the DLW vacancies, all DLW post preferences deleted. The RRB will be filling 35,227 vacancies.

About RRB

The RRB was established in 1998 by the government of India. Its main objectives are to keep watch on the activities of Railway Recruitment Boards across the country.

