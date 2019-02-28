RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has re-scheduled the online registration for CEN-01/2019 for tomorrow i.e. March 1, 2019. Earlier, the application process for 30,000 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) was scheduled to commence from today, February 28, 2019. The candidates can visit the official website of RRB @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in/or the regional websites to go through the notifications.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has re-scheduled the online registration for CEN-01/2019 for tomorrow i.e. March 1, 2019. Earlier, the application process for 30,000 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) was scheduled to commence from today, February 28, 2019. The candidates can visit the official website of RRB @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in/or the regional websites to go through the notifications. Last week, the ministry of railways has released the notification regarding the 1,30,000 vacancies for several posts including NTPC, Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial, Isolated Categories and Group D, Level-1 posts.

The NTPC posts include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Also, the details regarding the age limit, pay scale and qualification will be released along with the notification tomorrow. However, the vacancies are only for teh candidates who fall in the age bracket of 18 – 32 year and have completed their graduation.

Apart from this, RRB is expected to release the result of RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam 2018 on its official website soon. The board had earlier notified that the results will be declared this month only. RRB Group D Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 Second Stage Exam which was held in various locations between January 21 and January 23, 2019, will fill up the vacancies in the concerned department.

