RRB NTPC Secunderabad Admit Card 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board, Secunderabad will declare the RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 or RRB NTPC admit card 2019 of Secunderabad region on the official website of RRB Secunderabad i.e. rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

The admit card is for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Interested and eligible candidates who had applied for the exam can download the e-admit card from the RRB Secunderabad official website, once it is released.

The exam for the RRB NTPC Computer Based Test Phase I will held on July 29,2019, for those who have filled up the recruitment application form this year at various regional centres. Also, the admit card will release 10 days prior to the RRB NTPC exam.

RRB NTPC Secunderabad Admit Card 2019: Steps to download RRB NTPC hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Secunderabad i.e. on rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: Candidates are required to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth respectively

Step 4: Candidates should click on the “Submit” button, after filling the details correctly,

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future reference Steps to download RRB NTPC hall ticket.

Candidates should note that they must carry their admit card along with ID proof, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer. In case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card if still studying, in ORIGINAL at the exam centre.

