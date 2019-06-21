RRB NTPC Siliguri Admit Card 2019. The Railway Board, Siliguri will declare the e-admit card for the on the official website i.e rrbsiliguri.org. The admit card will release 10 days prior for the RRB NTPC exam. In the e-admit card details such as venue, time etc. will be mentioned.

RRB NTPC Siliguri Admit Card 2019 @rrbsiliguri.org: The Railway Board, Siliguri will release the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon on its official website. Candidates who had appeared before the exam can download the e-admit card from the RRB Siliguri official website, i.e rrbsiliguri.org:

The exam of RRB CBT Phase I will take place in July 2019. As per the official notification, the admit card will be released 10 days prior the RRB NTPC exam. In the admit card, the interested candidates can check the details such as venue, time etc. in RRB NTPC e-call letter.

RRB NTPC Siliguri Admit Card 2019:: Steps to download RRB NTPC hall ticket

Step 1: Log in the official website of the RRB NTPC Siliguri , i.e ,rrbsiliguri.org:

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: After that candidates are required to enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: After filling the details correctly, candidates should click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future refrence.

Candidates must note that they should carry their ID proof along with the e-Hall ticket in order to give exams. The ID proof can be a Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Passport and others at the exam center.

Also, the Railway Board will not send the call letter by post, hence the candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of RRB.

