RRB NTPC Siliguri Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railway Board through its Recruiting board, Railway Recruiting Board will soon release the RRB NTPC Siliguri admit card. The admit card is released for the Computer Based Test (CBT) Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) by next month. Once released the candidates can download the admit card from the RRB Siliguri official website, i.e rrbsiliguri.org

Although there has been no official notification for issuing NTPC admit card from RRB NTPC Siliguri, it is believed that the Indian Railway Recruitment is to be issued an admittance card 10 days before the CBT exam.

No candidate will be admitted in the examination center without admit card. Apart from this, candidates will have to take an ID proof from the Aadhar card, PAN card, DL or Voter ID in addition to the Admit Card in the examination center.

RRB NTPC Siliguri Admit Card 2019: Steps to download RRB NTPC hall ticket

Step 1: Log in the official website of the RRB NTPC Siliguri, i.e, rrbsiliguri.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: After that candidate are required to enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: After filling the details correctly, candidates should click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future reference.

