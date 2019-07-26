RRB NTPC Trivandrum Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Trivandrum Hall Tickets 2019 on the regional website of RRB Trivandrum. Interested candidates those who are appearing for the exam can visit on the official website of RRB for regular updates as its been expected that the board will release admit card this week.

RRB NTPC Trivandrum Admit Card 2019: Indian Railways through its recruiting board, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), will soon release the admit card for their respective zones. RRB Trivandrum will release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on its official website,rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

It’s been expected that the board will announce the exam date and schedule this week. More than 35000 vacancies have been released for graduates and non-graduates under Non-Technical Popular Category in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Interested candidates for RRB Railway NTPC will have to appear for two stages of exam, computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test and the result for the same will be released by the end of this month.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a medical test and document verification round. All jobs will be granted on the basis of the merit list once the final result is released.

Steps to download the RRB NTPC Trivandrum Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB Trivandrum, rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the link of the admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration ID and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference

Candidates must note that as no one will be allowed to enter the examination center without the admit card.

