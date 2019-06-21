RRB NTPC Trivandrum Admit Card 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board,Trivandrum will declare the RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 or RRB NTPC admit card 2019 of Trivandrum region on the the official website of RRB Trivandrum i.e. rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

The admit card will be for the Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Intrested candidated those who have applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of RRB Trivandrum.

The RRB CBT Phase I exam will take place in the month of July,2019. Also, the admit card will release 10 days prior the RRB NTPC exam.

RRB NTPC Trivandrum Admit Card 2019: Steps to download RRB NTPC hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Trivandrum , i.e. rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: candidates are required to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth respectively

Step 4: Candidates should click on the “Submit” button, after filling the details correctly,

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future reference

Candidates are advised to carry their id proof along with their Hall Ticket in order to give exams. The id proof may include Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Passport at the exam center. Also, candidates must keep a regular check on the official website as the Railway Board will not send the call letter by post.

