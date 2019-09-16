RRB on fake recruitment notices: Many posts related to railway recruitment are shared on social media. Just a few days ago, a photograph of notice for RRB Group D examination dates is going viral on social media which is the reason for a lot of questions raising in the candidate’s mind. In concern to the viral photograph, Railway Recruitment Board has stated that the candidates should ignore any notice issued on social media and should only rely on the notices issued by the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

The Railway Recruitment Board has issued information on the official websites of all the regional centres which clearly says that in order to get any information or update, all the candidates should only consider the official website of RRB only and it was asked to ignore any update on social media.

RRB on fake recruitment notices: Through the information released on the website, RRB has asked all the government job aspirants to rely only on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for any sort of update or information. Whether the update is regarding the exam date, answer key, admit card or results or any information about latest recruitment. The board also said that if any notification is present on social media and not on the official website then it should be considered as fake news.

As per the reports, the top three recruitments for which most of the fake information is issued are RRB JE, RRB NTPC and RRB Group D. Sometimes, only small rumours are spread which take a form of fake news and apart from that, people use photoshop and change the date, results and admit card using photoshop so that the notification seems like it went viral.

