RRB Paramedical 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the exam for the posts of Paramedical categories (Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc.) in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways in the first week of June tentatively. A total of 1,937 vacancies are to be filled, through this recruitment drive. The Computer-based Test CBT (computer-based test) will be conducted for all the categories. It will be followed by document verification.

RRB Paramedical 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board which invited the applications for the posts of Paramedical categories (Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc.) for various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,937 vacancies are to be filled. The exam will be conducted tentatively during the first week of June 2019. There will be a Computer-based Test CBT (computer-based test) for all the categories. This will be followed by document verification.

The question paper for single stage CBT will be of a duration of 90 minutes for 100 questions. There will be 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who will be availing the Scribe facility.

The exam pattern consists of objective type multiple choices questions.

There are possible chances that the questions will be related to Professional ability, General Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Science.

CBT Examination score equal to the number of vacancies will be called for the document verification for the main list. Additionally, 50 per cent will be given extra, so candidates will be called as standby, unless otherwise specified. However, the candidates who will be shortlisted for the waiting list, will be considered for the empanelment, only if there is a shortage in the empanelment from the main list.

After clearing the CBT, for the document verification, original certificates will be required. Following are the documents that are required to be given at the time of selection:

There are a total 17 documents that are required during the time of selection:

1. Matriculation/X Class/High School Examination Certificate or Equivalent certificate as Proof for Date of Birth.

2. 10 +2 / Inter / Higher Secondary/PUC (As applicable)

3. Diploma / Degree / Experience Certificate with Semester wise Mark Sheets (As applicable).

4. SC/ST certificate

5. OBC-NCL certificate (not older than one year from the date of DV) + Non creamy layer declaration by OBC candidates.

6. Income & Asset certificate for Economically Weaker Section + Income Certificate for Waiving Examination Fee for Economically Backward Classes

7. Minority Community declaration on Non – judicial Stamp Paper

8. Original discharge certificate for Ex-servicemen + Self declaration for Ex-servicemen

9. Medical Certificate for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

10. No Objection Certificate from serving employees with date of appointment

11. No Objection Certificate from Serving Defence Personnel with probable date of discharge.

12. Gazette notification and/or any Legal document in case of formal change of name

13. Receipt of payment if made through a Challan at SBI branch or Pay-in-slip at computerized Post Office.

14. Self Certification by the Transgender candidates

15. J & K domicile certificate (if applicable).

16. Certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India

17. Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and Affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried.

18. Death Certificate of the husband in case of widow and Affidavit saying that the candidate has not remarried.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App