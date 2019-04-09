RRB Paramedical 2019: RRB will conduct a single stage Computer-based test (CBT) in order to fill 1937 paramedical posts. The test will contain 100 questions and each question will consist of 1 mark to be done in the allotted time of 90 minutes.

RRB Paramedical 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board is going to organise a single stage computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment on 1937 posts advertised in Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Paramedical recruitment 2019. The test will contain 100 questions and each question will consist of 1 mark to be done in the allotted time of 90 minutes. The question paper for the RRB paramedical 2019 exam will be available in various languages including Hindi, Assamese, Odiya, Gujarati, English, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Konkada, Marathi and Kannada. RRB will release the admit cards for the paramedical 2019 before a few weeks of the exam on the zonal websites of RRB.

The question paper will consist of 70 questions on Professional Ability, 10 questions on each of the topic including General Arithmetic, General Science, General Intelligence and General Awareness. According to the marking scheme, for every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted. The answer key for the RRB Paramedical 2019 exam on the official website of RRB.

The candidates who will get minimum qualifying marks in the exams will be eligible for the selection and further process of document verification. The candidates of general and EWS category are required to score minimum 40 per cent marks, the candidates of OBC and SC category are required to score 30 per cent marks and the candidates of the ST category are required to score 25 per cent marks.

The appearing candidates are advised to solve mock tests and sample papers in order to prepare for the examination as it will make the candidates know about the pattern, syllabus, and the difficulty level of the exam. Staying away from distractions is also necessary in order to beat the exam.

