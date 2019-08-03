RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will soon declare RRB CEN 02/2019 exam key @ indianrailways.gov.in. RRB Paramedical Staff Answer key will be released on August 5, 2019.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the RRB Paramedical RRB CEN 02/2019 Answer Key or RRB Paramedical Exam Answer Key 2019 on all the official websites of RRBs. As per the official notification, the board will declare the RRB Paramedical Staff Answer key on August 5, 2019, at 10:00 am.

RRB will also release the question paper along with the answer key. Candidates must note that the last date to download the answer key and raise objections for the same till August 8, 2019.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can easily log in the official website of Indian railways, indianrailways.gov.in and chan check the answer key for the same.

Along with the answer key, the question and response sheet of the candidates will also be declared. The chosen answer will be highlighted in blue color, whereas, the correct answer will be highlighted in green color.

Candidates can also raise objections for the same by paying Rs. 50 per objection. The amount of objection can be paid online, via net banking, debit card, or credit card.

Steps to check RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian railways, indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the“RRB Paramedical (CEN 01/2019) Answer Key and Objection” link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter login credentials

Step 4: The Answer key would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print out for future reference.

The RRB Paramedical Staff examination was conducted from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019,for various posts like Dietician, Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Dialysis Technician, Extension Educator, Health And Malaria Inspector Grade III, Lab Superintendent Grade III, Optometrist, Perfusionist, Physiotherapist, Pharmacist Grade III, Radiographer, Speech Therapist, ECG Technician, Lady Health Visitor, Lab Assistant Grade II

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App