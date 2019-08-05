RRB Paramedical answer key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019. Check how to raise the objections against the answer key 2019.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today at 10 am released the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019. Candidates who appeared in RRB Paramedical examination can check the RRB Paramedical answer key 2019 on the official website of RRB or click on the link @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that they can check their RRB Paramedical Answer Key and raise objection from 5 August to 8 August 2019. Candidates need to pay the Rs 50/- amount through online mode to raise the objection for Answer Key2019. However, the RRB Paramedical 2019 exam was held from July 19 to 21, 2019.

Also Read: IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019: Apply for 4,336 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in,check details here

To raise the objections against the RRB paramedical 2019 Answer Key, steps prescribed are as follows:

Step 1: Click on the link @www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the subject

Step 3: Click on the generated link, CEN-02/2019 – Objection Tracker (Paramedical Categories)

Step 4: Candidates need to enter the credentials like Roll Number, date of birth, date of Exam, Select batch, Captcha.

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Candidates can then check their question paper, their responses against each of the questions and the correct answers after logging in.

Step 7: The correct answer will be highlighted in green and the answer that you have chosen is given in blue.

Step 8: Candidates need to enter Question No. in the filed against which objection to be raised

Step 9: Click on add objection button to raise more objections, if needed.

Step 10: After adding all the objections click on the Save & Proceed to Payment’ button to make the payment.

Step 11: After objection fee submission, the objections are successfully submitted.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App