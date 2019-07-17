RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: RRB or Railway Recruitment Board has released the Admit card for Paramedical examination on rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the exam pattern and give mock tests before appearing in the examination.

RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Indian Railways through its recruiting wing the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has issued the RRB Paramedical Admit card 2019 fro the upcoming RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 through the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB has released a notification regarding the release of the admit cards and also Travel Pass and mock test of the Paramedical Categories. All those who have applied for the vacancies at Indian Railways under the Paramedical Category are advised to download the admit cards and also give mock test.

The notification for the travel pass and mock test was released on July 15, 2019, on the RRB official website. Candidates can check the exam pattern for the examination and give a mock test by clicking on the link available on the official website.

How to download admit card?

Visit the RRB official website

Click on the link that reads, “CEN-02/2019 – Click here for downloading E-Call letter, Travel Pass and to view mock test (Paramedical Categories)”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the Login details such as Registration Number, date of birth in (DD/MM/YYYY) format and click on Submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2019 for future use

How to give mock test?

Click on the notification link of the Paramedical Mock Test shown on the homepage of RRB official website

Now, login with the credentials

A page containing the link for mock test and downloading of admit card will be displayed

Click on the mock test link

Enter the necessary details to start the mock test

