RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, RRBs have released the official notification regarding the RRB Paramedical Category Exam 2019 answer keys through the official website. According to the official notice regional RRB websites, candidates can view their answer keys, question papers, response sheets as well as raise objections from 10 am on August 5, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can view their responses and match them to their provisional answer keys.

In case candidates are not satisfied with the marked answer keys, they can raise the objections. Only after a detailed scrutinisation, results will be declared.

It is important to note that only online objections would be accepted. Any correspondence share would be summarily rejected.

Steps to raise objections are listed below. Windows will be opened up from 10:00 am on August 5 till midnight (11:59 pm) on August 8, 2019. A fee of Rs. 50 per objection is to be paid.

RRB Paramedical Category Answer Key 2019: How to raise objections

Login to the objection link will be activated on the regional RRB websites like RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Patna, etc. Go to question paper view to check your question paper, your chosen option and the correct answer (key) for the question.

Answer as per the answer key would be highlighted as Green, your chosen option is blue. The chosen option will be mentioned against it. To raise objections, enter the question number against which objection has to be raised in the field marked “Question No.”. Select the relevant category of objection from the drop-down box. Please note that objections will be registered in English language only. Candidates can raise the objections for the questions, and the available alternatives. Candidates can add more than one objections as they wished to. These objections can be edited as well. Click on ‘Save & Proceed to Payment’.

Candidates can add as many objections as they want to. These can be edited later as well. After raising all the objections, click on ‘Save & Proceed to Payment’. A charge of Rs. 50 per objection along with bank charges have to be paid.

The paid money would be refunded only if the objection raised is accepted. Payment would be refunded for which payment was made, after deducting the bank charges.

