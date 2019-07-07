RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 date: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the admit cards for paramedical recruitment examination on July 15 at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download here.

RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 date: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release the RRB Paramedical Exam admit cards 2019 or RRB Paramedical Exam hall tickets 2019 or RRB Paramedical Exam call letters 2019 for Indian Railways paramedical recruitment examination 2019 on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in on July 15, 2019.

All those who have submitted their applications for the RRB Paramedical Computer Based Test or CBT examination to be held soon are advised to download the admit cards as soon as it is released. The Admit Cards will be available only on the official website of the RRB.

How to download the RRB Paramedical Exam Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB Paramedical Exam admit cards 2019 download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the login details to access the admit cards

After submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the Admit Card for future use

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the RRB and download the Admit Cards: RRB Paramedical Exam Admit Card 2019

