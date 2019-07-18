RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will begin the RRB Paramedical CBT exam from tomorrow, July 19, 2019, and it will last till July 21, 2019. The CBT examination will be of 90 minutes duration and will be conducted in multiple shifts.

RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the RRB Paramedical recruitment exam from July 19 to July 21, 2019. The examination will be of 90 minutes duration and will be conducted in multiple shifts.

The board has recently released the revised notice on how to calculate the RRB paramedical exams. With just a few hours left for the exams, all those candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to visit the official website of RRB to check new modified formulae for calculation of marks.

On Wednesday the board has also released the notification for the candidates to download the admit card /call letters carefully by choosing the post for which they have applied for. Candidates can download their RRB paramedical exam admit card or call letters from the official websites of RRBs.

A total of 1937 vacancies has been released by RRB, hence the competition level this exam is quite high for the candidates this year because of a large number of vacancies.

RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

RRB Paramedical 2019 Computer Based Test (CBT) will be comprised of Objective Multiple Choice Exam with four options.

The Question paper would be divided into four sections, (Professional ability, General Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Science)

The total number of question is 100 and each question contains 1 mark.

Out of 100 marks, questions from Professional Ability (70 Marks); General Awareness (10 Marks); General Arithmetic, General Intelligence & reasoning (10 Marks) and General Science (10 Marks).

The time duration of the exam will be 1 hour 30 minutes

Negative marking of 1/3rd marks.

