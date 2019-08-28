RRB Paramedical Final Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board has released the final answer key for RRB Paramedical on its official website and on the regional websites of RRB. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the results from the official websites. Given below are the steps to check the final answer key.

In its recent notification, Railway Recruitment Board has declared the important notification, in which the final answer key for RRB Paramedical will be released today, August 28, 2019, at 6:00 PM on its official website. According to the official notification, All those candidates those who had applied for the RRB Paramedical exams can view their question papers, responses and answer keys for the Paramedical posts against CEN 02/2019 visiting the official website of RRB.

The final answers keys are available from 28 August to 31 August 2019, hence the candidates are advised to check and download the answer key and raise objections if any. For raising objections, candidates would be required to pay Rs 50 per question and the additional Application Bank Services Charges for raising an objection per question. If the raised question is found incorrect then the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

However, the recently released notification says that the objections received from the candidates were reviewed by subject experts and some of the objections raised were accepted and the answer keys are revised and finalized.

Steps to Download RRB Pharmacy Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of concerned RRB, pr the regional websites of RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB Paramedical Final Key 2019 (Advt. 02/2019)

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new window for the final answer key.

Step 4: Enter Your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code

Step 5: After that, click on Login Button.

Step 6: Download the final answer keys.

