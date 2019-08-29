The final answer key for the Paramedical staff recruitment examination 2019 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates cn download the answer key by visiting the official regional website of RRB.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the final answer key for the Paramedical staff recruitment examination 2019 on the official regional website of RRB. All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check and download the answer key by visiting the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The link to download the RRB Paramedical final answer key will be active till August 31, 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued the initial answer key on August 5, 2019, after which all the candidates were invited to raise objections before August 8, 2019. Considering the raised objections, RRB has released the final answer key.

In an official notification by RRD, it was mentioned that the candidate’s performance in the CBT will be based on the final answer key published. A link will also be provided to the candidates’ to view their marks shortly. Candidates who will be shortlisted for the document verification and the cut off marks for each subject will be issued on the official regional websites of RRB shortly.

Steps to download final answer key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: Tap the link saying click here to view QP and final answer key for the exam of paramedical categories under CEN No 02/2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

