RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 1937 Paramedical posts like Dietician, Optometrist, Dialysis Technician, Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Health and Malaria Inspector grade III and other posts.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications to recruit 1,937 paramedical personnel, reports said. Interested candidates can apply online for the said posts on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB has released these vacancies under CEN 02/2019 across the various platforms.

A Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in the first phase to select eligible candidates. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a medical fitness test. The candidates those who qualify the medical fitness test will be notified to submit their educational/ professional, Date of Birth, Nativity and caste certificates for verification.

Website Link:

http://rrbcdg.gov.in

Number of Vacancies:

1937 Paramedical posts

Important Dates:

March 4, 2019: Online registration begins

April 02, 2019: Closure for the online registration

April 04, 2019: Closure of the offline payment

April 05, 2019: Closure of online payment

April 7, 2019: Closure of the online submission of application complete in all respects

1st week of June 2019: Date for Computer Based Test (CBT) (preliminary)

Vacancy Details:

Health and Malaria Inspector grade-III-289

Lab Superintendent grade-III-25

Optometrist-06

Perfusionist-01

Physiotherapist-21

Pharmacist-277

Radiographer-61

Extension Educator-11

Speech Therapist-01

ECG Technician-23

Lady Health Visitor-02

Dietician-04

Staff Nurse-1109

Dental Hygienist-05

Dialysis Technician-20

Lab Assistant Grade II-82

Steps to follow:

– Candidates are requested to visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

– Click on Recruitment for Para-Medical Posts

– Candidates must fill the required details carefully

– Candidates must upload their Scanned Photo and Signature

– Finally, Candidates have to submit the online application form and pay the application fee and take a printout of application form for future use.

