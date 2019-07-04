RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: The admit cards, exam date for RRB paramedical recruitment has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the region based official websites of RRB. The dates on which paramedical will take place from July 19, 20 and 21, 2019. The notification on her travel pass and exam centres will be released on July 9.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for paramedical vacancies on the zonals of RRB. Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on July 19, 20 and 21, 2019. While the travel pass and the notification on exam centres will be released on July 9. Candidates can download the hall ticket from July 15, that is four days prior to the examination.

The examination duration of the exam is 90 minutes. It consists of 100 questions. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu are the languages which the question paper shall be set.

Meanwhile, a search for RRB NTPC exam date and city intimation is continuing among the students. However, the officials have confirmed of not releasing the exam date yet.

There will be 70 questions on Professional Ability, and 10 questions each on General Awareness; General Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and reasoning; General Science. All candidates will be able to check questions and answers through official RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 after the exam.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Important dates

Computer-based test (CBT) will be held from July 19, 20 and 21, 2019. The exam city and date intimation will be available on all the RRBs’ official websites. Moreover, the candidates will be informed through their registered mobile and e-Mail ID given in their online application. Downloading of Travel Pass for SC/ST candidates who have opted for the travel pass on. (This is only to make travel arrangements in train and not an E-Call letter)

There are in total 1937 vacancies for the posts.

