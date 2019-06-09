RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: The link of checking and viewing the application status has been activated at every Indian Railways' regional official website for the post of paramedical post. Candidates can make modifications till June 9 (Sunday), 10 am onwards, as per the latest notice.

The link will show provisionally the eligible candidates whose application has been accepted. The status of the applications and the reason for their rejection will also be visible on the regional website. Candidates need to check their status after entering their application or registration number and date of birth.

RRB paramedical recruitment application status: How to check

Step 1: Go to your regional RRB website

Step 2: Click on the ‘application status’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using application number, date of birth and after entering the given code

Step 5: Application status will be visible.

The applications which will be accepted are eligible to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of July’s second week. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1937 vacancies are to be filled.

Although the professional ability syllabi vary for the posts, in comparison to other sections which will remain the same for all.

The preparation of RRB Paramedical 2019 computer-based includes studying syllabus, practising questions, and solving papers. All the topics of the syllabus from the textbooks can be used in the qualifying exam.

In order to practice the questions, the candidates can refer the good books on the RRB Staff Nurse Exam, RRB Paramedical exam which is available in the market, or online.

One has to adopt a disciplined approach while preparing for the examination.

This means they should be equipped with daily and weekly goals and makes sure to remain stick with them. It is necessary for the candidates to stay away from the distractions to achieve them.

