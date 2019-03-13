RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the Paramedical 1,937 vacancies on the regional official website. The interested candidates are advised to go to the official website of the RRB or other regional websites in this regards. There are a total of 1,30,000 vacancies available on the official website for RRB Paramedical staff.
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Recruitment for Para-Medical Posts
Step 3: Fill the required details
Step 4: Upload Scanned Photo and Signature
Step 5: Submit the online application form and pay the application fee
Step 6: Take out a printout of application form for future use
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Opening date of online registration of application: March 4, 2019
Closing date of online registration of application: April 2, 2019
Closing date of offline payment: April 4, 2019
Closing of online payment: April 5,2019
Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects: April 7, 2019
Date for Computer Based Test (CBT) (Tentatively): During the first week of June, 2019
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Dietician-04
Staff Nurse-1109
Dental Hygienist-05
Dialysis Technician-20
Extension Educator-11
Health and Malaria Inspector grade-III-289
Lab Superintendent grade-III-25
Optometrist-06
Perfuseonist-01
Physiotherapist-21
Pharmacist-277
Radiographer-61
Speech Therapist-01
ECG Technician-23
Lady Health Visitor-02
Lab Assistant Grade II-82
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Important information
RRBs had released the employment opportunities for as many as 1937 Paramedical posts in the Indian Railways.
A Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held for the first phase screening of the eligible candidates.
According to the notification, the interested candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT result. The interested candidates who will get shortlisted will appear for the medical fitness test. Later, they will be called for a Document Verification round.
