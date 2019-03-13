RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: A detailed notification for the Paramedical 1,937 vacancies has been released on the regional official website. A total of 1,30,000 vacancies are available on the official website for RRB Paramedical staff. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the Paramedical 1,937 vacancies on the regional official website. The interested candidates are advised to go to the official website of the RRB or other regional websites in this regards. There are a total of 1,30,000 vacancies available on the official website for RRB Paramedical staff.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment for Para-Medical Posts

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Upload Scanned Photo and Signature

Step 5: Submit the online application form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Take out a printout of application form for future use

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Opening date of online registration of application: March 4, 2019

Closing date of online registration of application: April 2, 2019

Closing date of offline payment: April 4, 2019

Closing of online payment: April 5,2019

Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects: April 7, 2019

Date for Computer Based Test (CBT) (Tentatively): During the first week of June, 2019

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Dietician-04

Staff Nurse-1109

Dental Hygienist-05

Dialysis Technician-20

Extension Educator-11

Health and Malaria Inspector grade-III-289

Lab Superintendent grade-III-25

Optometrist-06

Perfuseonist-01

Physiotherapist-21

Pharmacist-277

Radiographer-61

Speech Therapist-01

ECG Technician-23

Lady Health Visitor-02

Lab Assistant Grade II-82

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Important information

RRBs had released the employment opportunities for as many as 1937 Paramedical posts in the Indian Railways.

A Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held for the first phase screening of the eligible candidates.

According to the notification, the interested candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT result. The interested candidates who will get shortlisted will appear for the medical fitness test. Later, they will be called for a Document Verification round.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More