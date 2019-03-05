RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification, CEN 02/2019, for all the eligible nationals to apply for 1937 vacancies in the paramedical staff in the railways @ rrbregonline.org. The notification has also stated that the registration process will end on April 7, 2019, at around 11:59 pm.

RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification, CEN 02/2019, for all the eligible nationals to apply for 1937 vacancies in the paramedical staff in the railways @ rrbregonline.org. There are vacancies in the posts of Dietician, Nurse, Pharmacist, Technician, Inspector, Physiotherapist, Radiographer, Laboratory Assistants etc. by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) under Indian Railways Centralised Recruitment no. 02/2019. The notification has also stated that the registration process will end on April 7, 2019, at around 11:59 pm.

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Vacancy Dietician

Dietician: 4 vacancies in Pay Level-7 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 44,900

Staff Nurse: 1109 vacancies in Pay Level-7 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 44,900

Dental Hygienist: 5 vacancies in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 35,400

Dialysis Technician: 20 posts vacancies in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 35,400

Extension Educator: 11 posts vacancies in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 35,400

Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III: 289 vacancies in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 35,400

Laboratory Superintendent Grade-III: 25 vacancies in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 35,400

Optometrist: 06 vacancies in Pay Level-4 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs25,500

Perfusionist: 01 vacancy in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs. 35400

Physiotherapist: 21 vacancies in Pay Level-6 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 35,400

Pharmacist: 277 vacancies in Pay Level-5 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 29,200

Radiographer: 61 vacancies in Pay Level-5 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 29,200

Speech Therapist: 01 vacancies in Pay Level-5 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 29,200

ECG Technician: 23 vacancies in Pay Level-4 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 25,500

Lady Health visitor: 02 vacancies in Pay Level-4 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 25,500

Laboratory Assistant Grade-II: 82 vacancies in Pay Level-3 of 7th CPC Starting Basic Pay Rs 21,700

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 500 online or by payment challan at SBI / Post Offices. For SC/ST/Ex-SM/PWD/Female/ Transgender/ Minorities/ Economically backward classes, the application fee is Rs 250. Rs 400 will be refunded to candidates after appearing in teh first stage while Rs.250/- will be refunded for reserved category candidates.

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit your respective official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB paramedic recruitment Online application

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Select the regional centre you need to apply for

Step 5: Select the education level and community

Step 6: Fill form, upload scanned images

Step 7: Make payment

Also, The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held tentatively the first week of June 2019.

