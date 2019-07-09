RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: The RRB or Railway Recruitment Board will release the city, date intimation letter and admit cards of RRB Paramedical Recruitment Exam 2019 today on RRB official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to check the same here.

How to check the city and date intimation of RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019 Exam?

Visit the official website of RRB as mentioned above – rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “City Intimation, E-Call Letter and Travel Authority for CBT-1 RRB Paramedical Category”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, download the same and go through the details on the pdf

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

According to reports, the city, date intimation letter for the RRB Paramedical recruitment CBT I 2019 will be released at 3:00 PM on all the RRB regional sites.

The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the first stage recruitment examination for Paramedical Category posts in Computer-Based Mode from July 19, 2019, at various centres across the country.

The RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 admit cards are also expected to be released along with the exam date details for the CBT I exam today on the regional websites.

Here is the list of regional websites and direct links:

RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

