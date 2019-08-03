RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Railway CEN 02/2019 CBT Staff Nurse & Other Posts Cut Off, Merit List and details here @ indianrailways.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB Paramedical CBT Exam in online mode at the zonal websites of the RRBs. Candidates those who have been waiting for the result can check their zonal websites.

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Railway CEN 02/2019 CBT Staff Nurse & Other Posts Cut Off, Merit List and details here @ indianrailways.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the result of RRB Paramedical CBT Exam soon. The board will release the result in online mode at the zonal websites of the RRBs. Candidates must note that for each phase, the results will be announced separately.

The result will be available in the form of the merit list, which will contain the names of the candidates who will qualify each phase. Candidates must keep their User id and password handy in order to download the result.

This year the Ministry of Railways has released the 1.3 Lakh vacancies in NTPC, Paramedical, Ministerial and Isolated Categories, and Level 1 Posts. Among which around 1937 vacancies has been released under paramedical recruitment, hence the competition level this exam is quite high for the candidates this year because of a large number of vacancies.

Candidates belonging to the general category should score a minimum of 40 percent marks to pass the examination. Wherein, the minimum qualifying marks for OBC and Scheduled Castes SC category is 30 percent. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes ie ST class should be required to bring 25% marks to qualify in the RRB Paramademical CBM Examination 2019.

The RRB Paramedical exam was conducted from 19th July to 21st July by Indian Railway Recruitment Board at various examination centers. The final selection of the candidates will be based on CBT-1, CBT-2 exams, Medical Tests and Documents Verification on RRB Paramedical posts.

Also, the board will release the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 on August 05, 2019 at 10:00 am, on the official website of all the RRBs.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App